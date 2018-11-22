Nashville delivers a history of country music and hot chicken around Vanderbilt
An inside peek at the staples of the Vanderbilt University campus and community
Nashville is steeped in traditions known nationwide, and Vanderbilt University is no exception.
As Shell Rotella presents in CBS Sports' "What's Inside the SEC" series, the home of the Commodores shares some rich associations with its city -- namely history, honky-tonks and hot chicken.
Nashville itself, of course, is known as Music City for a reason. And the area's infatuation with country melodies carries over to Vanderbilt, where honky-tonks complement the stomping grounds of the black and gold Southeastern Conference contenders. Among them is Robert's Western World, an East Broadway staple that's earned the city another nickname, NashVegas. Plus, there's Hattie B's, a celebrity hot-spot that's served up Nashville's famous hot chicken in the company of Dave Chappelle and Steven Tyler, taking pride in a hot dip crafted from the same fat used to fry their chicken.
Robert's says it's the "most famous honky-tonk in Nashville for the past 18 years," and both sites represent the kind of country atmosphere surrounding Vanderbilt. But history also plays a part in Commodores tradition.
"When you visit on a game day, there is one tradition you won't want to miss," the "Inside the SEC" series reveals. "Follow the star walk to Vanderbilt Stadium, and witness the team dropping an actual anchor on midfield. The anchor is a symbol of strength and unity. Dropping the anchor has been a Vandy tradition since 2004 and is an honor given to two people each home game."
The anchor fits right in if you consider how Vanderbilt came to be. Back in 1873, when the university was founded, it was named after Cornelius Vanderbilt, a shipping and rail magnate. Cornelius was nicknamed "Commodore" because of his penchant for shipping -- thus the anchor and Vandy fans' accompanying "anchor down" chants.
