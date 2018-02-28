Nate Robinson claims he was offered $100K to keep playing football at Washington

With college basketball in the middle of a widespread FBI probe, it's only fair to wonder whether college football is one wiretap away from going through a similar ordeal. We know that under-the-table deals happen frequently and their shock value has been long gone. Still, it's always noteworthy when stories of those offerings come to light.

The latest such story comes from former Washington star Nate Robinson, who was once a two-sport athlete for the Huskies' football and basketball teams. On his Sports Illustrated podcast,"Holdat" with Carlos Boozer, Robinson claimed that a UW booster offered him "$100,000 a year" to return to the football team as a defensive back and return man.

The Huskies were 7-6 in Robinson's freshman year, but got continuously worse under Keith Gilbertson and Tyrone Willingham. Robinson's account of his interaction with the school booster was transcribed by the Seattle Times ...

When they fired Coach (Rick) Neuheisel my freshman year that made it easy for me to make my decision to quit and go play basketball, which I wanted to do anyway. For my three years at UW, I had a booster offer me $100,000 a year to come back and play football because they needed Nate Robinson back on the football field because we weren't winning (any) games. It wasn't exciting. It was crazy. We went through a dark age at the University of Washington. When Tyrone Willingham was the coach, we didn't win not one game. It was just crazy. But a booster came to me, my mom, sat down and my mom was like, 'That's a lot of money.' And she was looking at me like, 'What you want to do?' And I was like, 'Man, I want to hoop, I don't want to take money from a booster and not knowing if this handshake is for what? For us to keep this money? Because people don't do nothing for free.' And that's what my mom taught me. What do I owe you after this? My mom was just like, 'What do you want to do? It's up you. This is your life, not mine.' So I told my mom I going to have to kindly say no thank you, but my dream is to play basketball and earn everything that I got.

In response to Robinson's comments, Washington released a statement saying that to its knowledge, no NCAA violations occurred.

"The events described by Nate Robinson had not been reported to our department in any way, and were new information to us this morning," the statement reads. "Based on his statements it does not appear that any NCAA violations occurred, but we look forward to following up with Nate and any other relevant parties to learn more about this matter in hopes of continuing to foster a full environment of compliance within all of our athletic programs."

Robinson went on to a lengthy career in the NBA and was a three-time Slam Dunk Contest champion.