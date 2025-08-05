Former Oklahoma State running back Nathan Simmons, the son of former Oklahoma State coach Bob Simmons, died Saturday following a hit-and-run crash in suburban Denver, his father told the Tulsa World. He was 46.

Authorities in Westminster, Colorado, said officers responded around 6:30 a.m. to reports of a body in the road. Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe he was struck and killed by a vehicle that fled the area.

Police later arrested a suspect who returned to the scene less than three hours after the incident. The individual was taken into custody, and the vehicle believed to be involved was towed by investigators. The motive for the suspect's return remains unclear.

Simmons played for Oklahoma State from 1996 to 1999, rushing for nearly 2,000 career yards and 14 touchdowns. His most productive season came in 1998, when he ran for 937 yards and five scores. That campaign followed a 1997 season in which his father was named Big 12 Coach of the Year.

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, who served on Bob Simmons' staff in the mid-1990s, offered condolences in a post on social media.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.