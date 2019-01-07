National championship 2019: Alabama vs. Clemson live stream, watch online free, TV channel
No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson will duke it out in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship
No. 1 Alabama will try to win its second straight national championship Monday night, and will have to get through a familiar foe to do it. The Crimson Tide will face off with No. 2 Clemson in the College Football Playoff for the fourth straight season, and third time for the game's ultimate prize.
The Crimson Tide are led by Heisman Trophy runner up Tua Tagovailoa, the hero of last season's national title win over Georgia. Tagovailoa has fought through multiple injuries throughout the course of the season to lead his this point, including an ankle injury suffered in the first quarter of the SEC Championship Game. The Tigers inserted true freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence into the starting lineup before Game 5, and all he did was lead the ACC in touchdown passes with 27. If Lawrence leads them to the crown, he will become the first true freshman quarterback to start and win a title since Jamelle Holieway for Oklahoma in 1985.
The top two teams in the country before the season will square off on the final night of the season Monday night in the Bay Area. Here's how you can watch and stream the CFP National Championship on Monday evening.
Viewing information
Date: Monday, Jan. 7 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California
TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN.com
Alternate TV viewing options
- Field Pass -- ESPN2 (field-level commentary)
- Monday Night Film Room – ESPNews (MNF commentary)
- Command Center – ESPNU (multiple angles, including SkyCam)
- Sounds of the Game – ESPN Classic (no commentary)
- Thinking Out Loud – SEC Network (SEC Network hosts)
- DataCenter – ESPN Goal Line/ESPN3 (analytics and stats)
Additional viewing options on ESPN3: BlimpCast (above Levi's Stadium), TechCast (12 different camera views), SkyCam, High SkyCam, All-22, Hometown Radio broadcasts
Our team of CBS Sports experts have made picks and predictions for Alabama-Clemson with each breaking down all angles of the game. Check out the Cover 3 Podcast below for additional Tide-Tigers analysis.
