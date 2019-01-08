National championship 2019: Tua Tagovailoa rebounds from early pick six with long TD strike to Jerry Jeudy
We have fireworks early in Santa Clara
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's first drive of the College Football Playoff National Championship against Clemson ended quickly when Tigers cornerback A.J. Terrell jumped the route and returned an interception 44 yards to the house. Tagovailoa's second drive, however, went just fine. The Heisman Trophy runner up found Biletnikoff Award winner Jerry Jeudy for 66 yards on the third play of the ensuing series to even up the score 7-7 early in the first quarter.
Through two drives, Tagovailoa is 3 of 4 for 82 yards, one touchdown and one interception. More importantly, the sophomore signal-caller has already contributed to plenty of fireworks in the biggest game of the 2018 season.
We've heard all season long about the near invincibility of Tagovailoa as he tore through opposing defenses with him arm. But early on Monday night, in one of the biggest starts of his young career to this point, he flashed off just how much poise he has to bounce back in such emphatic fashion.
