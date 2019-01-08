National championship 2019: Twitter blamed the Drake curse as Clemson routed Alabama

Monday was a tough night for Alabama fans, even those of the bandwagon variety. But maybe no Alabama "fan" had a tougher night than Drake. That's because the rapper -- much like his favorite team -- got absolutely pummeled by Twitter for seemingly playing a role in the Crimson Tide getting destroyed by Clemson for the national title.

As the Tigers were wrapping up a dominant 44-16 victory against the Crimson Tide in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship, everyone was reminded that the Alabama football Twitter account recently shared an inspirational video of Drake sporting a Crimson Tide sweatshirt. With the narrative being that nearly every team Drake roots for suffers heartbreak, Twitter was quick to point that out as Nick Saban's team was getting manhandled in Santa Clara, California.

how are we gonna explain to our kids that Drake took down the most powerful dynasty in modern college football? — Mike Golic Jr (@MGolicJR57) January 8, 2019

People don't forget...



The curse of @Drake ROLLS ON. pic.twitter.com/BqXTKrp7gd — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 8, 2019

It all makes sense now pic.twitter.com/eeGPkWHB4p — Master (@MasterTes) January 8, 2019

i blame Drake for Alabama getting slaughtered😩 the curse continues, someone please stop this man!! pic.twitter.com/aY0rUjHpoR — Rem😛 (@RemyBice) January 8, 2019

Im fighting him on sight pic.twitter.com/JqekahQChh — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) January 8, 2019

Even Clemson football's own Twitter account joined in on the fun.

Someone get this man a shirt with a Tiger Paw quick pic.twitter.com/VDx2dD7Iv4 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 8, 2019

Hopefully Drake wasn't too devastated by the salt thrown in the wound. But, hey, at the end of the day, at least he's still an Eagles/Warriors/Capitals/Red Sox fan.