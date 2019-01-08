National championship 2019: Twitter blamed the Drake curse as Clemson routed Alabama

The Drake curse apparently hit the Tide, and Twitter was having a field day with it

Monday was a tough night for Alabama fans, even those of the bandwagon variety. But maybe no Alabama "fan" had a tougher night than Drake. That's because the rapper -- much like his favorite team -- got absolutely pummeled by Twitter for seemingly playing a role in the Crimson Tide getting destroyed by Clemson for the national title. 

As the Tigers were wrapping up a dominant 44-16 victory against the Crimson Tide in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship, everyone was reminded that the Alabama football Twitter account recently shared an inspirational video of Drake sporting a Crimson Tide sweatshirt. With the narrative being that nearly every team Drake roots for suffers heartbreak, Twitter was quick to point that out as Nick Saban's team was getting manhandled in Santa Clara, California. 

Even Clemson football's own Twitter account joined in on the fun. 

Hopefully Drake wasn't too devastated by the salt thrown in the wound. But, hey, at the end of the day, at least he's still an Eagles/Warriors/Capitals/Red Sox fan. 

Pete Blackburn is from Boston, so there's a good chance you don't like him already. He has been a writer at CBS Sports since 2017 and usually aims to take a humorous and light-hearted approach to the often... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories