National championship 2019: Watch as Clemson strikes first with thunderous pick-six of Tua Tagovailoa
The Tigers' defense got the scoring going early despite its offense opening three-and-out
Tua Tagovailoa entered the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night having only thrown four interceptions on the season, but the fifth for No. 1 Alabama's star quarterback came early and was extremely costly. After forcing a quick three-and-out on defense to open the game, the Alabama offense took over, and after picking up a quick first down, Tagovailoa went to his left looking for a screen.
That's when No. 2 Clemson defensive back A.J. Terrell recognized the play early and made a house call to give the Tigers an early 7-0 lead. It's only the 11th interception the Clemson defense has made this season and only the second pick-six. It was Terrell's third interception of the year, giving him the team lead.
As for Alabama, the turnover was only the second time the Tide have ever turned the ball over in a title game under Nick Saban.
Still, it was a thunderous way for Clemson to start the game, but the lead did not last long as the Crimson Tide answered back fast with a big-time score to even things up. Follow every moment of the CFP National Championship live with our updating coverage.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tua answers pick six with 62-yard TD
We have fireworks early in Santa Clara
-
Alabama vs. Clemson watch online free
No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson will duke it out in the 2019 College Football Playoff National...
-
Alabama vs. Clemson live score, updates
Live scores, analysis and highlights from the 2019 College Football Playoff National Champ...
-
Alabama vs. Clemson watch live stream
Watch as No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson battle in the 2019 College Football Playoff National...
-
Alabama vs. Clemson predictions, picks
Who will win the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship? Our experts weigh in
-
2019 national championship expert picks
Our experts weigh in predicting the CFP National Championship straight up and against the...