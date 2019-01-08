National championship 2019: Watch as Clemson strikes first with thunderous pick-six of Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa entered the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night having only thrown four interceptions on the season, but the fifth for No. 1 Alabama's star quarterback came early and was extremely costly. After forcing a quick three-and-out on defense to open the game, the Alabama offense took over, and after picking up a quick first down, Tagovailoa went to his left looking for a screen.

That's when No. 2 Clemson defensive back A.J. Terrell recognized the play early and made a house call to give the Tigers an early 7-0 lead. It's only the 11th interception the Clemson defense has made this season and only the second pick-six. It was Terrell's third interception of the year, giving him the team lead.

As for Alabama, the turnover was only the second time the Tide have ever turned the ball over in a title game under Nick Saban.

Still, it was a thunderous way for Clemson to start the game, but the lead did not last long as the Crimson Tide answered back fast with a big-time score to even things up. Follow every moment of the CFP National Championship live with our updating coverage.

AJ Terrell gave Clemson a 7-0 lead on this pick-six pic.twitter.com/3NUEGK90ns — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) January 8, 2019