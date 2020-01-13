National championship 2020: LSU vs. Clemson live stream, watch online free, TV channel, kickoff time
Is LSU a team of destiny, or will Clemson win its 30th straight game? We will find out Monday night
The College Football Playoff National Championship is finally here. No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson are kicking off in what, on paper, looks like one of the best national title games in recent memory. The sheer number of storylines involving both teams makes for matchup that should be entertaining from start to end.
The top-ranked Tigers are led by Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow, who is having a historic season by every measure. But this is also a redemption tour for coach Ed Orgeron, who was once fired by Ole Miss and passed over for a head coaching opportunity by USC. But LSU isn't all offense; a defense that has been maligned at times by injuries this season is fully healthy and could be an X-factor.
On the other side, Clemson is in the middle of what could be college football's next great dynasty. Dabo Swinney's team has won 29 straight games, meaning sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence has never known defeat. With a win over LSU, Clemson would have its third national title in the past four years -- and Swinney himself would be in the conversation as college football's top coach.
But, ultimately, what this game is about are playmakers, and there is an embarrassment of riches. There are future NFL players on both sidelines, including several names who will undoubtedly be called on Day 1 of the upcoming NFL Draft. In fact, CBS Sports' latest mock draft projects seven players in tonight's game going in the first round -- five from LSU and two from Clemson.
Here's how you can watch and stream the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night. Check out our full slate of national championship expert picks along with keys to the game for LSU and what Clemson needs to do to win.
Viewing information
Date: Monday, Jan. 13 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana
TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN.com
Alternate viewing / streaming options
- Field Pass -- ESPN2
- LSU Hometown Radio -- SEC Network
- Clemson Hometown Radio -- ACC Network
- Coaches Film Room -- ESPNU
- Command Center -- ESPN News
- Sounds of the game -- ESPN Classic
- DataCenter -- ESPN Goal Line
- Additional viewing options on the ESPN App include Refcast, Skycast, All-22 and more
Our team of CBS Sports experts have made picks and predictions for LSU vs. Clemson with each breaking down all angles of the game. Check out the Cover 3 Podcast below for additional LSU-Clemson analysis.
