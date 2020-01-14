National championship 2020: LSU's Ja'Marr Chase breaks CFP receiving record in win over Clemson

Coming into the College Football Playoff National Championship Game between No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson, the majority of discussion was about the two great quarterbacks leading both teams in Heisman-winner Joe Burrow and Clemson's Trevor Lawrence. Well, one of the reasons both signal-callers were able to rack up amazing numbers this season is that both of them have incredible receivers.

None of them were more impressive than LSU's Ja'Marr Chase. He finished the game with 221 receiving yards and two touchdowns on nine catches. Chase had 162 yards receiving after the first half of play.

ON. THE. MONEY. 💰



LSU strikes back with a perfect pass from Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase! #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/WdFOlYIrZY — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 14, 2020

The first touchdown came from 52-yards out as Chase got past Clemson's A.J. Terrell (with the help of a push) to tie the game late in the first quarter. This would not be the last time Chase got Terrell.

The second touchdown wasn't nearly as long, but again, Chase lined up across from Terrell, engaged him, and beat him to the outside, leaving him in a trail of rubber pellets as he scored an easy touchdown.

Chase broke the receiving record held by Alabama's O.J. Howard of 208 yards by a player in a College Football Playoff game -- semifinal or final. Suffice to say, he will be one of the premier players returning to Baton Rouge next season for the reigning national champions.