National championship 2020: LSU's Thaddeus Moss, son of Randy Moss, puts on a show vs. Clemson
Moss has emerged late in the postseason as a viable red zone weapon for LSU
Like father, like son. LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss has shown off his elite bloodlines during College Football Playoff. He's been playing his best football in the postseason and that trend continued Monday night in the national title game against Clemson.
Moss scored two touchdowns, a single game career high, on five catches for 36 yards. He also was targeted eight times as quarterback Joe Burrow put a topper on his record-breaking season with a 42-25 win in the national title game. In fact, Moss' second touchdown of the evening, a four-yard score, gave Burrow the FBS record for most passing touchdowns in a season with 59.
Meanwhile, Moss' first touchdown of the night came right before halftime to extend LSU's lead to 28-17. All of this follows up his career day against Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl semifinal in which he had four catches for 99 yards and a touchdown.
With the embarrassment of riches that LSU has at wide receiver, Moss can be easily overlooked. But he's still a physical freak who has caught on at the right time. He's been an instrumental part of the national title game, even if, once again, he hasn't been getting first billing on the highlight reel.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LSU vs. Clemson complete viewer's guide
Is LSU a team of destiny, or will Clemson win its 30th straight game? We will find out Monday...
-
How to watch, stream LSU vs. Clemson
How to watch No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson battle in New Orleans for the 2020 CFP National Championship
-
Houston QB King enters transfer portal
King will likely be a popular name to follow over the next few months
-
Joe Burrow break single-season TD record
After a slow start in the national championship, the 2019 Heisman winner took over
-
Chase nearly breaks record in one half
Chase is on pace for an absolutely absurd stat line
-
Best bets for LSU vs. Clemson title game
There's nothing left to do but #TrustTheProcess one last time for the 2019-20 college football...
-
LSU vs. Clemson score, live updates
Live analysis, highlights and coverage of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship...
-
Sugar Bowl: Georgia holds off Baylor for victory
The Georgia defensive unit held off a strong second-half effort from Baylor in the win in New...
-
Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana football game