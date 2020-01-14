National championship 2020: LSU's Thaddeus Moss, son of Randy Moss, puts on a show vs. Clemson

Like father, like son. LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss has shown off his elite bloodlines during College Football Playoff. He's been playing his best football in the postseason and that trend continued Monday night in the national title game against Clemson.

Moss scored two touchdowns, a single game career high, on five catches for 36 yards. He also was targeted eight times as quarterback Joe Burrow put a topper on his record-breaking season with a 42-25 win in the national title game. In fact, Moss' second touchdown of the evening, a four-yard score, gave Burrow the FBS record for most passing touchdowns in a season with 59.

Meanwhile, Moss' first touchdown of the night came right before halftime to extend LSU's lead to 28-17. All of this follows up his career day against Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl semifinal in which he had four catches for 99 yards and a touchdown.

With the embarrassment of riches that LSU has at wide receiver, Moss can be easily overlooked. But he's still a physical freak who has caught on at the right time. He's been an instrumental part of the national title game, even if, once again, he hasn't been getting first billing on the highlight reel.