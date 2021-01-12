No. 3 Ohio State will be even more short handed against No. 1 Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Buckeyes star running back Trey Sermon left the field to go to the locker room after his team's opening series went three-and-out. According to ESPN sideline reporter Maria Taylor, Sermon was then transported to the hospital for further evaluation and will miss the rest of the game.

The status of Sermon's injury isn't known yet, but he appeared to be favoring his left arm/shoulder as he walked off the field with team trainers. Taylor reported that he was unable to lift his arm. He had one rush for 2 yards and injured himself on his lone carry.

Certainly, losing Sermon is a crushing blow to Ohio State's offense. The Oklahoma transfer has really come on in the last three games, accounting for 636 yards and four touchdowns dating back to the Michigan State game on Dec. 5. He's become a huge part of the offense's game plan, and his toughness played important parts in wins over Northwestern in the Big Ten title and Clemson the semifinal.

Ohio State does have Master Teague as another rushing option. Teague led the team with six rushing touchdowns on the season and scored in the first quarter of the game to tie things up at 7-7.