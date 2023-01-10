Georgia's 65-7 win over TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship marked the most lopsided point differential for a bowl game in FBS history, besting the previous mark of 56 that LSU tied with its 63-7 win over Purdue in this year's Citrus Bowl. The thrashing, which gave the Bulldogs their second straight national championship, also brought several other new records as UGA asserted its place atop the sport.

It marked the most lopsided margin of victory in a national title game since the BCS/CFP era of title games began in 1998. Previously, the most lopsided title victory belonged to USC, which capped the 2004 college football season with a 55-19 drubbing of Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl. Monday night's game made that one look like a nailbiter by comparison. Georgia set new title game records for total points and most consecutive unanswered points with 55 after TCU scored to cut Georgia's lead to 10-7 in the first quarter.

While the team records stood out, quarterback Stetson Bennett IV also went out with a bang. With four passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns, Bennett matched former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow's title game record for most touchdowns scored. In the process, he became the first player in the BCS/CFP era to score at least two passing touchdowns and two or more rushing touchdowns in a national title game.

This marked the first time in Bennett's career that he was responsible for four or more touchdowns in three consecutive games. He picked a great time to do it as the Bulldogs cruised past LSU in the SEC Championship Game to lock up the No. 1 seed in the CFP. Then came a heroic 42-41 win over Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. Finally, Monday night, a career-capping national championship victory.

Ironically, one of Georgia's few miscues cost the Bulldogs another record. Junior kicker Jack Podlesny entered 174 of 175 on extra point attempts in his career. But he missed his final PAT try of the night in the fourth quarter. Because of the miss, UGA's 65 points only tied the record for most points scored against an AP top-three opponent.

From a team standpoint, the outcome marked Georgia's most lopsided win of the season, even surpassing its 55-0 win over Vanderbilt from Oct. 15. It was TCU's most lopsided defeat since 1986.

