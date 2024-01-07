The kings of the 2023 college football season will be crowned Monday night in Houston, Texas, when No. 1 Michigan clashes with No. 2 Washington in the College Football Playoff National Championship. It's not just a battle of unbeatens but also a battle of future conference foes as the Huskies play their final game as a member of the Pac-12 before joining the Wolverines in the Big Ten next fall. But in the immediate, an elite Michigan defense goes head-to-head with a prolific Washington offense in the Lone Star State as both schools look to end national title droughts extending more than 25 years.

While there have been major postseason matchups between these schools before (Washington beat Michigan in the Rose Bowl when it claimed its most recent title in January 1992), this is the first time either school has participated in what is a defined national championship game. Michigan's most recent championship -- a split title with Nebraska in 1997 -- came in the final season before the BCS was introduced. For the winner of this one, it will truly be a milestone moment as the four-team era of the College Football Playoff reaches its end. It's just the second CFP National Championship without a participant from the Southeastern United States, joining the Ohio State-Oregon title game from the CFP's debuts season in 2014.

How to watch national championship 2024

Game: 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship

Date: Monday, Jan. 8 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Michigan vs. Washington: Alternate viewing options

Field Pass with Pat McAfee Show -- ESPN2, fuboTV (Try for free)

Command Center -- ESPNU, fuboTV (Try for free)

Skycast -- ESPNEWS, fuboTV (Try for free)

All-22, hometown radio feeds, halftime band performances and more available via ESPN's app

Michigan vs. Washington storylines

Michigan: After falling short in CFP semifinal matchups to Georgia and TCU each of the past two seasons, the third time was indeed the charm for Michigan. The Wolverines rallied for an overtime victory against No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl semifinal on New Year's Day, stopping the Crimson Tide on fourth-and-1 to punch their ticket to Houston. Now, Michigan is just four quarters away from college football glory after a season full of twists and turns, including allegations of sign-stealing that resulted in coach Jim Harbaugh being suspended for the team's final three regular-season games.

All season long, a physical brand of football -- "bully ball," as it's been termed -- has kept the Wolverines unblemished. It was on clear display in the Rose Bowl as Michigan's defense overwhelmed Alabama at the line of scrimmage, sacking Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe five times in the first half alone (six total in the win). On offense, running back Blake Corum also made his presence felt after missing last year's CFP due to injury, scoring two touchdowns in the victory against Alabama including the go-ahead score in overtime. Michigan will look to maintain a tough and rugged approach Monday as it goes up against an offense-first Washington squad that relies on a far more finesse style of football.

Washington: Offense, offense, offense. If nothing else, that's what you need to know about the Huskies, who boast some of the most dangerous players in the game on that side of the football. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has dazzled all season in guiding a lethal passing attack, one that includes top-tier targets among the likes of Rome Odunze, Ja'Lynn Polk and Jalen McMillan on the receiving end. After finishing as the Heisman Trophy runner-up, Penix put on a show against Texas in the Sugar Bowl semifinal, passing for 430 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-31 Huskies victory. It's brought his season totals to 4,648 yards and 35 touchdowns passing.

What has allowed Penix to have that success? Washington's offensive line deserves praise for doing its part and then some in protecting Penix, winning the Joe Moore Award as the nation's best. The passing game has also been complimented by a breakout season from Mississippi State transfer running back Dillon Johnson, who is expected to play Monday despite reaggravating a lower-body injury against Texas. Add it all up, and Washington -- a team that ranks a mere 26th in the 247Sports Team Talent Composite and was just 5-7 two years ago -- could soon emerge the king of the sport in coach Kalen DeBoer's second season. What a send-off it would be for the Pac-12 before the "Conference of Champions" as we know it rides off into the sunset.