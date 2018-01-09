National championship game live stream: Watch ESPN online, TV channel, coverage

The 2017-18 college football season comes to an end Monday night in Atlanta with the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship between No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Alabama. While this all-SEC affair may have turned some away, most of the nation is ready to see what should be a hard-fought title game with plenty on the line for two of the nation's best programs.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart is looking to break a long streak held by Alabama coach Nick Saban, who is undefeated against his former assistants (11-0). Saban, meanwhile, is attempting to become just the second coach in history to win six national championships, joining former Tide coach Bear Bryant. Will Georgia win its first title since 1980, or will Alabama bring one home for the fifth time since 2009?

Viewing information

Date: Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 | Time: 8 p.m. ET | Kickoff: 8:17 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

TV: ESPN (see below) | Live stream: Watch ESPN, Watch ESPN apps

Viewing options

The 2018 CFP National Championship will be available on a variety of ESPN platforms, all with vastly different viewing experiences. Check out the breakdown below.

ESPN: Normal live broadcast featuring Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color commentator) and sideline reporters Tom Rinaldi and Maria Taylor

ESPNNEWS: The Coaches' Film Room broadcast, which will feature live analysis and commentary throughout the game. If you want to understand why certain plays are run or desire a deeper understanding of the game -- or just want to be entertained by some unique personalities -- this is the channel for you. Featured this year will be Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy, former Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin, Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald, Duke's David Cutcliffe and Colorado State's Mike Bobo. Other coaches may still be added.

ESPN2: The Homers Telecast will feature former Alabama (safety Landon Collins) and Georgia (quarterback Aaron Murray) players breaking down the game live from the sideline alongside Joe Tessitore and Adam Amin, respectively.

SEC Network: The FInebaum Film Room is similar to the ESPNNEWS broadcast but more interactive with live phone calls on the air and both players and coaches discussing the game in a roundtable format. While this has been basically an Alabama broadcast in the past, this year's game being an all-SEC affair makes it worth checking out.

In addition to the television broadcasts, the network -- via its Watch ESPN online platform -- is offering additional experiences including normal SkyCam, high SkyCam, all-22 and the game broadcast synced with radio calls from Alabama and Georgia. You can also watch the Command Center on ESPN Goal Line, which features numerous views all being piped into a single channel.