After capturing consecutive national championships for the first time in program history, the Georgia Bulldogs are early favorites to pull off the three-peat. Alabama and Ohio State are the only other teams with better than 10-1 odds to capture next year's College Football Playoff National Championship, while USC and Michigan round out the top five in odds released by Caesars Sportsbook.

No team has ever won three consecutive national titles. The closest to do so is Minnesota, which won shares of crowns in three straight years from 1934-36, the last of which marked the debut of the AP Top 25 era. However, the Golden Gophers are tied with Texas Tech, Florida and Mississippi State with 150-1 odds to raise the oblong title trophy in 2023.

The Bulldogs have an impressive chance to win thanks to the return of key contributors like tight end Brock Bowers, wide receiver Ladd McConkey and safety Malachi Starks.

Alabama and Ohio State both failed to win their respective conferences in 2022, the first year both were iced out since 2013 before the CFP debuted. They also have to replace first-round quarterbacks as Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud have a shot to go No. 1 and 2 in the NFL Draft. However, their recruiting over the past decades still makes them the biggest competition to the Dawgs.

Playoff participant Michigan sits at 14-1 odds, while national runner-up TCU ties with Utah and Oklahoma at 40-1 odds. Oddsmakers predict a major boost for USC in 2023 after coming one game short of the CFP. Texas and Florida State also rank among the top 10 odds.

Down the board, Tennessee could be a value pick at 22-1 odds after earning its best AP Top 25 finish since 2001. Washington also holds 50-1 odds after an impressive 11-2 debut season under coach Kalen DeBoer. Miami (200-1), Oklahoma (40-1) and Texas A&M (60-1) are 2022 preseason darlings who fell sharply down the board after miserable campaigns.

Check out the full list of 2023 national championship odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

Odds to win 2023 College Football Playoff

School Odds Georgia 13/4 Alabama 11/2 Ohio State 13/2 USC 10-1 Michigan, LSU 14-1 Texas, Clemson, Florida State 18-1 Notre Dame 20-1 Tennessee, Penn State 22-1 Oregon 25-1 Oklahoma, Utah, TCU 40-1 Washington, Ole Miss 50-1 Oregon State, Wisconsin, Texas A&M, Auburn 60-1 Kansas State 80-1 Kentucky, Iowa, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, UCLA, Arkansas, South Carolina 100-1 Mississippi State, Florida, Texas Tech, Minnesota 150-1 Illinois, BYU, Nebraska, Tulane, Pittsburgh, Miami (FL), Baylor 200-1 Kansas, Michigan State, South Alabama, Stanford, Purdue, Iowa State, Colorado, Wake Forest, West Virginia, NC State, Troy, Virginia Tech, Arizona, Duke, Louisville, Northwestern, Missouri, Maryland, Washington State 300-1 Cincinnati 400-1 Arizona State, California, SMU, Syracuse, Boise State, Houston, UTSA, Rice, Indiana, UCF, James Madison, San Diego State, Boston College, Western Kentucky, Virginia, Memphis, Georgia Tech 500-1

