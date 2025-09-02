College football season kicked off the season with a bunch of marquee matchups in Week 1. The results saw some teams move up and down the oddsboard in the National Championship betting market.

Texas entered the season as the favorites to win the National Championship, but oddsmakers didn't penalize the Longhorns much for a close loss at Ohio State. The Longhorns moved from +550 to +700. Georgia, Penn State and Ohio State are now title favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook at +600 odds each.

This week we break down the biggest movers and teams to bet after Week 1. All odds are courtesy of FanDuel.

Going up

Miami Hurricanes

Current odds: +2200

Odds before Week 1: +4100

When I posted my first National Championship odds article of the season back in August, I listed Miami as the top longshot bet at +4100. The reasoning was Miami has one of the most talented rosters in college football, and the Hurricanes' odds would shorten significantly if they beat Notre Dame in the opener.

That scenario played out on Sunday after Miami's 27-24 win over the Fighting Irish. The Hurricanes' title odds were almost cut in half, going from +4100 to +2200. While I liked Miami at north of 40-1, I am not running to bet the Hurricanes at the current number. I believe Clemson is the best team in the ACC, and the Canes still have games against Florida, Florida State, Louisville and SMU.

Betting futures is all about value, and while I expect Miami to compete for a College Football Playoff spot, I would pass on betting the Hurricanes to win it all at +2200 right now.

LSU Tigers

Current odds: +1100

Odds before Week 1: +1600

LSU is another team I talked about during the summer. I thought there was value in betting the Tigers at +700 to win the SEC and +1700 to win the National Championship. Those odds have dropped to +550 and +1100 after the Tigers' win over Clemson in Week 1.

I still believe LSU is worth a bet at its current number. This is the most talented team Brian Kelly has had in Baton Rouge, and the defense is much improved in coordinator Blake Baker's second season. The victory over Clemson on the road will be one of the most impressive wins for any team this season.

The one negative with betting on LSU is the schedule. The Tigers still have games against Florida, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Alabama and Oklahoma. However, I think LSU can lose two of those games and still make the playoff.

The best number on the Tigers was before the season, although +1100 is still good odds for an LSU team I believe is a serious threat to win it all.

Going Down

Clemson Tigers



Current odds: +1600

Odds before Week 1: +900

The first bet I made for the 2025 college football season was Clemson +1600 to win the National Championship. Then, the love for Clemson got out of control over the summer. The Tigers saw their title odds drop to +900, which I thought was way too low.

After the loss to LSU, though, the Tigers' odds are back to +1600. Now is the time to bet on Clemson. The Tigers will be favored in every game for the rest of the season until potentially in the finale at South Carolina. They don't face Miami in the regular season and get Florida State and SMU at home.

Don't overreact to one loss to a good LSU team. Clemson has a great chance to make the Playoff and we don't know what teams will look like come December. Remember, Georgia lost its quarterback entering the Playoff last year, so Notre Dame caught a break. At this point, we're just betting on teams that will get into the field, and I expect Clemson to be one of them.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Current odds: +1700

Odds before Week 1: +800

I learned a long time ago a key to betting futures is not overreacting to one game. However, Alabama is the one team coming off a loss I'm concerned about moving forward.

Alabama didn't just lose to Florida State. The Tide got dominated physically on both sides of the ball. You might argue it is just one game, but that isn't the case. Since the Crimson Tide defeated Georgia in that classic shootout last September, Alabama is 5-5. This is an average football team over the last 10 games. That's not my opinion; it's a fact.

I mentioned this summer when I predicted Alabama to miss the playoff that I wasn't sure if the Tide had a quarterback yet. I'm still not sure. We know five-star recruit Keelon Russell is waiting in the wings, but is Ty Simpson the guy right now? It didn't look like it against FSU.

Alabama still has to navigate through the SEC, and it can only afford to lose one more game. I have to pass on the Tide right now. I do know one thing, though: Kalen DeBoer better get it figured out fast. I heard a rumor Alabama fans aren't very patient.

Team to bet now

Texas Longhorns

Current odds: +700

Odds before Week 1: +550

Texas was my top-rated team coming into the season, and while Arch Manning and the offense didn't look good, I'm not going to penalize the Horns too much for losing a close game on the road to Ohio State.

Texas will be a massive favorite in its next three games before traveling to Florida and facing Oklahoma in October. I'd make the Horns favored in every game this season except at Georgia on Nov. 15. This is still one of the most talented rosters in the country, and while Manning struggled, he doesn't have to play Ohio State's defense every week.

I don't see the Horns losing again until possibly November. I mentioned this summer Texas is in a unique situation. The Horns can lose their two toughest games of the season, still win the SEC, and get a top two seed in the CFP. I'd take a shot on Texas at +700. I think these are the best odds we will get all season on the Longhorns.