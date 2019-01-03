National championship: Projections favor Alabama, Clemson over Georgia, Ohio State and UCF

The College Football Playoff is getting Alabama-Clemson IV, and it's the third time in the playoff era that these two teams will be meeting in the national championship. With No. 1 Alabama besting No. 4 Oklahoma 45-34 and No. 2 Clemson handling No. 3 Notre Dame 30-3 in the semifinals, these two programs are head and shoulders above everyone else right now.

But what would it look like if this season's national championship, played on Monday, Jan. 7, was different? What if Georgia, Ohio State or UCF -- the three teams that at least had an argument to make the final four -- wound up in the title game against either the Crimson Tide or Tigers?

According to our simulations from SportsLine data analyst Stephen Oh, the upcoming national championship would still go chalk if it involved either Alabama or Clemson. Below is a table for all six possible matchups with accompanying win percentages and average scores. One thing to keep in mind is that you have to suspend a little disbelief here because we're going straight to the title game; we're not recreating the entire playoff field. These are numbers in a vacuum and should treated as such.

Matchup Win percentage Avg. score Alabama 81 32 Georgia 19 19 Matchup Win percentage Avg. core Alabama 83 35 Ohio State 17 19 Matchup Win percentage Avg. score Alabama 89 38 UCF 11 18 Matchup Win percentage Avg. score Clemson 59 25 Georgia 41 22 Matchup Win percentage Avg. score Clemson 61 27 Ohio State 39 22 Matchup Win percentage Avg. score Clemson 67 29 UCF 33 21

As you can see, Alabama would still be sizable favorites against the three different opponents. Then again, Alabama would be a double-digit favorite against most teams in college football (for the record, Las Vegas books have the Tide as a 6.5-point favorite against the Tigers). Either way, Alabama would be projected to win at least 81 percent of the time in all three matchups with average scores ranging from 13 points against Georgia -- the Tide needed a thrilling comeback to beat the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game 35-28 -- to 20 points against UCF.

Conversely, the Clemson projections run a little closer, which is to be expected. A Clemson-Georgia matchup would be the closest of all with an average point differential of only a field goal. However, a matchup with Ohio State or UCF still projects to end in single digits with the Tigers never winning more than 67 percent of the time.

These are simulations, though, and Clemson just easily covered against Notre Dame, while Oklahoma kicked down the back door in its semifinal against Alabama. It would certainly be fun to get some different matchups in the championship game down the road, and if college football eventually expands to an eight-team playoff, maybe that'll happen.