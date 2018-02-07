National Signing Day 2018: College football recruiting rankings, top commitments
Check out where the nation's top prospects are heading after a busy National Signing Day
The Early Signing Period threw a bit of a wrench in the typical National Signing Day, but the first Wednesday of February has come and along with it the fortunes of college football teams throughout the country will change -- some drastically.
A few of the highlights from the action on NSD:
- Georgia finished with the No. 1 class in the country, ending Alabama's run
- Four-star linebacker Quay Walker tossed hats in the biggest flip of the day
- Top uncommitted prospect Patrick Surtain Jr. picks Alabama over LSU
- Florida, Miami defensive linemen use Chucky doll in commitment ceremony
- Clemson snags top player from the state of Alabama
- Johnny Manziel told to stop tweeting at Texas A&M recruits
What big-time recruits are headed to your favorite school? Visit 247Sports.com to see how your team's future will be changed forever. Their recruiting analysts are on the ground right now for National Signing Day. Plus, use the code SIGN2018 to get 30 days completely free on any plan they offer!
247Sports Composite Team Rankings
CBS Sports dropped updates throughout the day with commitments, highlights and expert analysis. If you are unable to view the updates below, please click here.
Updates
Thanks for joining us.
-
'18 National Signing Day winners, losers
Georgia had as perfect of a National Signing Day as a coach could dream up
-
Georgia ends Bama run, lands No. 1 class
This is one of the best recruiting classes in the star era, too
-
Top California CB picks USC over SEC
Taylor-Stuart chose to stay home in California over Alabama and Tennessee
-
Bama gets lowest-ranked class since 2007
The Crimson Tide still had a good day, but they lost some recruits late to SEC foes
-
Kids of NFL stars commit on signing day
You might recognize some of these names
-
Alabama picks up four-star WR from Texas
One of the top wide receivers in Texas is heading to Tuscaloosa
Add a Comment