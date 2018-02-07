National Signing Day 2018: College football recruiting schedule, crystal ball predictions

The first-ever Early Signing Period in December changed the schedule for the 2018 recruiting cycle, but National Signing Day is here and there appears to be just as much uncertainty as we've come to know and expect from early February in college football.

Most Power Five teams have already signed -- and in some cases, enrolled -- a majority of their 2018 recruiting classes and will only be adding a handful of players. Others, particularly those programs in the midst of coaching changes, have more riding on Wednesday's announcements. The day will be filled with press conferences from high schools across the country, plenty of hats and an eye on the battle for the No. 1 recruiting class in the country between Ohio State, Georgia and Alabama.

In total, more than a dozen top-100 players and about a quarter of the four-star and five-star prospects from the 2018 class have yet to sign. We've got the full breakdown of announcement information and the latest predictions, via 247Sports' Crystal Ball, below (all times ET).

Five-star CB Patrick Surtain, Jr. (Plantation, FL)

Time: 10 a.m. hour | TV: ESPNU

247Sports Composite: No. 6 overall, No. 1 CB

Finalists: Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Miami

Five-star CB Tyson Campbell (Plantation, FL)

Time: 10 a.m. hour | TV: ESPNU

247Sports Composite: No. 12 overall, No. 2 CB

Finalists: Alabama, Georgia, Miami

Five-star OT Nicholas Pettit-Frere (Tampa, FL)

Time: 10 a.m. hour | TV: ESPNU

247Sports Composite: No. 7 overall, No. 1 OT

Finalists: Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State

Five-star CB Olaijah Griffin (Mission Viejo, CA)

Time: 1 p.m. hour | TV: ESPN2

247Sports Composite: No. 28 overall, No. 3 CB

Finalists: Alabama, Oregon, USC, Tennessee

Four-star CB Issac Taylor-Stuart (San Diego, CA)

Time: TBD | TV: TBD

247Sports Composite: No. 32 overall, No. 4 CB

Finalists: Alabama, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC

Four-star WR Jaylen Waddle (Bellaire, TX)

Time: TBD | TV: TBD

247Sports Composite: No. 39 overall, No. 5 WR

Finalists: Alabama, Texas A&M, Oregon

Four-star WR Justyn Ross (Phenix City, AL)

Time: 1 p.m. hour | TV: ESPN2

247Sports Composite: No. 45 overall, No. 7 WR

Finalists: Alabama, Auburn, Clemson

Four-star QB Tanner McKee (Corona, CA)

Time: 11 a.m. | TV: ESPNU

247Sports Composite: No. 46 overall, No. 3 pro-style QB

Finalists: Alabama, Stanford, Texas, Texas A&M, Washington

Four-star OT William Barnes (Apopka, FL)

Time: TBD | TV: TBD

247Sports Composite: No. 53 overall, No. 5 OT

Finalists: Florida, North Carolina

Four-star OG Penei Sewell (Saint George, UT)

Time: TBD | TV: TBD

247Sports Composite: No. 57 overall, No. 2 OG

Finalists: Alabama, Oregon, USC

Four-star OT Rasheed Walker (Waldorf, MD)

Time: 10:30 a.m. | TV: TBD

247Sports Composite: No. 65 overall, No. 6 OT

Finalists: Ohio State, Penn State

Four-star WR Jacob Copeland (Pensacola, FL)

Time: 2 p.m. hour | TV: ESPN2

247Sports Composite: No. 69 overall, No. 12 WR

Finalists: Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Tennessee, Texas A&M

Four-star DT Michael Thompson (Saint Louis, MO)

Time: TBD | TV: TBD

247Sports Composite: No. 72 overall, No. 4 DT

Finalists: Missouri, Oklahoma

Four-star WR JaMarr Chase (Metairie, LA)

Time: TBD | TV: TBD

247Sports Composite: No. 84 overall, No. 15 WR

Finalists: Auburn, LSU, Michigan, TCU

