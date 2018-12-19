National Signing Day 2018: Five-star DE Zach Harrison commits to Ohio State

One of the most anticipated announcements during the early signing period came Wednesday afternoon for five-star defensive end Zach Harrison, who chose Ohio State over Michigan and Penn State.

As of Wednesday morning, 247Sports' crystal ball had Harrison as a heavy lean towards the Buckeyes with only a slight chance of signing with Michigan. Earlier in the morning, the Wolverines flipped five-star defensive back Daxton Hill back from Alabama.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 243 pounds, Harrison, who hails from Olentangy Orange High School in Lewis Center, Ohio, is the No. 1 player for his position and the top overall recruit in Ohio, as well as the No. 4 recruit nationally.

Harrison is the third five-star prospect to choose Ohio State so far in this class, joining wide receiver Garrett Wison and center Harry Miller. He also adds depth to a position the Buckeyes needed to reload at after star DE Nick Bosa missed nearly all of 2018 with a groin injury before declaring for the 2019 NFL Draft.

