National Signing Day 2018: Five-star DE Zach Harrison commits to Ohio State
The highly touted prospect out of Ohio is staying home
One of the most anticipated announcements during the early signing period came Wednesday afternoon for five-star defensive end Zach Harrison, who chose Ohio State over Michigan and Penn State.
As of Wednesday morning, 247Sports' crystal ball had Harrison as a heavy lean towards the Buckeyes with only a slight chance of signing with Michigan. Earlier in the morning, the Wolverines flipped five-star defensive back Daxton Hill back from Alabama.
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 243 pounds, Harrison, who hails from Olentangy Orange High School in Lewis Center, Ohio, is the No. 1 player for his position and the top overall recruit in Ohio, as well as the No. 4 recruit nationally.
Harrison is the third five-star prospect to choose Ohio State so far in this class, joining wide receiver Garrett Wison and center Harry Miller. He also adds depth to a position the Buckeyes needed to reload at after star DE Nick Bosa missed nearly all of 2018 with a groin injury before declaring for the 2019 NFL Draft.
What big-time recruits are headed to your favorite school? Visit 247Sports.com to see how your team's future will be changed forever. Their recruiting analysts are on the ground right now for the Early Signing Period. Use the code ESD18 to get your first month for $1!
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early signing day repercussions
Ryan Day needs to keep things going for OSU, and Miami needs to get back
-
2018 Early Signing Period live updates
Live updates all day as college football's top prospects make decisions during the Early Signing...
-
Ohio State uses NCAA 14 for announcement
The Buckeyes took things up a notch on Wednesday
-
Frisco Bowl: SDSU-Ohio odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer has simulated San Diego State vs. Ohio 10,000 times
-
DE makes his commitment through friend
Dawson took a day that could have been about him and made it special
-
2018 Gasparilla Bowl odds, expert picks
Zack Cimini has his finger on the pulse of South Florida football