National Signing Day 2018: Five-star DE Zach Harrison commits to Ohio State

The highly touted prospect out of Ohio is staying home

One of the most anticipated announcements during the early signing period came Wednesday afternoon for five-star defensive end Zach Harrison, who chose Ohio State over Michigan and Penn State. 

As of Wednesday morning, 247Sports' crystal ball had Harrison as a heavy lean towards the Buckeyes with only a slight chance of signing with Michigan. Earlier in the morning, the Wolverines flipped five-star defensive back Daxton Hill back from Alabama

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 243 pounds, Harrison, who hails from Olentangy Orange High School in Lewis Center, Ohio, is the No. 1 player for his position and the top overall recruit in Ohio, as well as the No. 4 recruit nationally. 

Harrison is the third five-star prospect to choose Ohio State so far in this class, joining wide receiver Garrett Wison and center Harry Miller. He also adds depth to a position the Buckeyes needed to reload at after star DE Nick Bosa missed nearly all of 2018 with a groin injury before declaring for the 2019 NFL Draft.

