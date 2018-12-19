National Signing Day 2019: Five-star running back Trey Sanders commits to Alabama

Five-star running back Trey Sanders had one of the most highly-anticipated announcements of Wednesday's National Signing Day, choosing to take his instant-impact game to Alabama.

Sanders entertained visits from Alabama, Georgia, Florida State and Florida in the last month, but ultimately chose the Crimson Tide. At 6-foot, 214 pounds, Sanders is described by 247Sports as a "sturdy back with powerful legs and a body capable of handling the position." He might not be required to contribute as a No. 1 right away, but if Sanders' number is called by coach Nick Saban, he appears to be ready physically to answer with an immediate impact.

The future Tide running back made a bold statement with his fashion choice on Wednesday, and an even bolder prediction to follow, claiming that he will win the Heisman Trophy as a freshman.

“As a freshman at Alabama I do plan on winning the Heisman.” - 5 Star RB Trey Sanders after committing to Alabama. 😳 pic.twitter.com/Q7z6wtDuHF — Saturday Down South (@SDS) December 19, 2018

"A sturdy running back with powerful legs and a body capable of handling pounding the position takes on every carry," 247Sports analyst Luke Stampini says of Sanders. "One of the most college ready bodies at the running back position in the 2019 class. Able to deftly make defenders miss in the hole and turn short gains into big runs. Nimble feet, impressive jump cuts, and vision to go with the strength to break tackles and push the pile.

"Comfortable as a pass catcher, making him a well-rounded weapon out of the backfield. Concerned he is already physically maxed out prospect with limited upside to what he is currently. An impact player at high-end Power Five level and future NFL draft pick, with early round upside."

Sanders ranks as the No. 1 running back and No. 5 overall prospect in the 2019 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He's coming to Alabama from the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, continuing the long tradition of players to take their talents from there to elite levels of college football.

What big-time recruits are headed to your favorite school? Visit 247Sports.com to see how your team's future will be changed forever. Their recruiting analysts are on the ground right now for the Early Signing Period. Use the code ESD18 to get your first month for $1!