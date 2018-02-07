National Signing Day 2018: Georgia locks up historic No. 1 overall recruiting class

Move over, Alabama: There's a new champion on the recruiting trail. And as it so happens it's Kirby Smart, one of Nick Saban's longtime and best assistants, who surpassed college football's king.

National Signing Day 2018 is far from over, but 247Sports is already calling the race. Georgia has the No. 1 overall class with 322.39 points, about six points ahead of No. 2 Ohio State. To put that into context, it would take a surprise announcement from a previously uncommitted player (or players) to shift the order.

It's also one of the highest-rated classes in the past decade. With an astounding blue-chip ratio of 84 percent, the Bulldogs have seven five-stars and 15 four-stars, per the 247Sports Composite. Smart and Co. were major winners during the Early Signing Period and have now won the more traditional signing day.

It didn't come without a lot of work, though. Smart's staff worked hard at flipping multiple blue-chip prospects, including five-star linebacker Quay Walker (No. 31 overall) from Alabama and four-star linebacker Otis Reese (No. 87 overall) from Michigan. Five-star corner Tyson Campbell was once considered a favorite for LSU and Miami.

None of this is even including the work Smart's staff did in the early period, including making a late run and getting top dual-threat quarterback recruit Justin Fields, a one-time Penn State commit. and Florida lean.

Top signing classes guarantee nothing, but put simply, college football programs can't win national championships without them. After coming up just short in the College Football Playoff National Championship against Alabama in January, Smart is reloading with a group of players that is capable of getting back to the playoff -- and to the championship -- over the next three to four years.

As for the Buckeyes, they are absolutely one of signing day's big winners. Defensive coordinator Greg Schiano announced that he was staying after reports surfaced connecting him to the same job with the New England Patriots. As such, Ohio State was able to grab five-star offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere, who has a close relationship with Schiano.

Texas, which finally cleaned up in its own state again, has the No. 3 class at this time with Miami and Penn State rounding out the top five. Don't feel sorry for Alabama, though, which still has the No. 6 class and pulled a signing day win by flipping longtime LSU favorite Patrick Surtain Jr. Some of these rankings are still subject to change, but the Bulldogs are unquestionably the No. 1 team in the country on the recruiting trail.

