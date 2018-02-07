National Signing Day 2018: Live updates, college football recruiting rankings

The Early Signing Period threw a bit of a wrench in the typical National Signing Day, but the first Wednesday of February is here and with it the fortunes of college football teams throughout the country will change.

Among the biggest storylines we're tracking are the commitments of 16 top-100 prospects, what kind of moves can be made by new coaching hires, and of course the race for the No. 1 class in the country. Alabama is the reigning king of the trail with seven-straight No. 1 classes, but 2018 looks to be a battle between Ohio State and Georgia. But don't rule out the Tide just yet, as 247Sports national scouting director Barton Simmons noted. Alabama has "the most upward mobility ... and the most proven track record to be able to do it."

Here are just a few of the announcements we'll be tracking (all times ET):

10 a.m. hour: 5-star CB Patrick Surtain Jr. (Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Miami)



10 a.m. hour: 5-star CB Tyson Campbell (Alabama, Georgia, Miami)



10 a.m. hour: 5-star OT Nick Petit-Frere (Alabama, Florida, Notre Dame, Ohio State)



11 a.m. hour: 4-star QB Tanner McKee (Alabama, Stanford, Texas A&M, Washington)



Noon hour: 4-star ILB Solomon Tuliaupupu (Notre Dame, UCLA, USC)



1 p.m. hour: 4-star WR Justyn Ross (Alabama, Auburn, Clemson)



1 p.m. hour: 5-star CB Olaijah Griffin (Alabama, Oregon, USC, Tennessee)



2 p.m. hour: 4-star WR Devon Williams (Oregon, USC)



2 p.m. hour: 4-star WR Jacob Copeland (Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, Texas A&M)



