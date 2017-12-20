National Signing Day 2018: Micah Parsons, top uncommitted recruit, picks Penn State
Parsons is a five-star defensive end who was leaning toward the Nittany Lions
College football's early signing period is underway, and from all signs so far, it's every bit as big as National Signing Day in February. Case in point: the college announcement of five-star defensive end Micah Parsons of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Parsons was the top uncommitted prospect for the 2018 class coming into Wednesday, ranking as the No. 4 overall recruit and No. 1 recruit in Pennsylvania, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. With a big crowd and marching band in attendance, Parsons showed in a recruiting video that he was staying home to play for Penn State ... but not before doing a fake-out at Oklahoma's expense.
You can watch the full video below.
It’s official! Five-star recruit Micah Parsons has signed with… pic.twitter.com/67yxlMnTxc— Penn State football (@psufootball) December 20, 2017
Parsons, as you may recall, was a one-time target for Ohio State before a self-reported recruiting violation involving access to ESPN's "College GameDay" in September caused things to break down.
247Sports' crystal ball had Penn State at 97 percent for Parsons with Oklahoma coming in at 3 percent. His announcement video gave Sooners fans brief hope that he had changed his mind, but instead one of the top recruits in the country decided to stay in Big Ten country.
-
National Signing Day live updates
Live updates as the top college football prospects in the nation make life-changing decisi...
-
A primer for first Early Signing Period
The first college football Early Signing Period is almost here, so let's break down why it...
-
Early Signing Period: Top headlines
College football recruiting begins earlier than normal with a National Signing Day in Dece...
-
Frisco Bowl prediction, live stream
Everything you need to know to watch and pick the Frisco Bowl on Wednesday
-
Lane Kiffin shows off in bowl win
Kiffin has quickly built one of the most entertaining programs in college football
-
Boca Raton Bowl pick, TV info: FAU-Akron
Everything you need to know to watch and pick the Boca Raton Bowl on Tuesday
Add a Comment