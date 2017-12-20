National Signing Day 2018: Micah Parsons, top uncommitted recruit, picks Penn State

College football's early signing period is underway, and from all signs so far, it's every bit as big as National Signing Day in February. Case in point: the college announcement of five-star defensive end Micah Parsons of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Parsons was the top uncommitted prospect for the 2018 class coming into Wednesday, ranking as the No. 4 overall recruit and No. 1 recruit in Pennsylvania, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. With a big crowd and marching band in attendance, Parsons showed in a recruiting video that he was staying home to play for Penn State ... but not before doing a fake-out at Oklahoma's expense.

You can watch the full video below.

It’s official! Five-star recruit Micah Parsons has signed with… pic.twitter.com/67yxlMnTxc — Penn State football (@psufootball) December 20, 2017

Parsons, as you may recall, was a one-time target for Ohio State before a self-reported recruiting violation involving access to ESPN's "College GameDay" in September caused things to break down.

247Sports' crystal ball had Penn State at 97 percent for Parsons with Oklahoma coming in at 3 percent. His announcement video gave Sooners fans brief hope that he had changed his mind, but instead one of the top recruits in the country decided to stay in Big Ten country.