National Signing Day 2018: Multiple school Twitter accounts suspended at worst time

Thanks to social media, National Signing Day is a lot more viral than it used to be. While fax machines are still the go-to method for sending in National Letters of Intent, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the like are key for announcements.

So it's bad news when signing day rolls around and a school's Twitter account has been suspended.

It happened to Texas, briefly, on Tuesday. The account, which was back up by 9:30 a.m., had nearly 190,000 followers and was verified, so the suspension didn't make a lot of sense.

Very weird. @TexasFootball gets suspended with 189,500 followers and a blue check. Comes back with 12,000 followers and no blue check. And we thought there would be less NSD oddness this year. https://t.co/0QlBPcvBf4 pic.twitter.com/hEYawyFAmq — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) February 6, 2018

But then on Wednesday, Georgia, Missouri and South Florida all had their accounts briefly suspended. Thankfully for them, all three are back online, though in some cases with far fewer follower counts as part of the repercussions. However, given the swiftness with which Texas was back up and running at full speed, it should be only a matter of time before everything is back to normal. Still, what an inopportune time to go dark on a huge social media tool.

Add the official @FootballUGA Twitter account to that list. Twitter doesn’t mess around when it comes to copyright. #NSD #Social pic.twitter.com/XsapeQHvRx — Jimmy Beck (@theJBECK) February 7, 2018

Missouri's football account, @MizzouFootball, has been suspended on National Signing Day. pic.twitter.com/Q08tsObKDn — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) February 7, 2018

Normally, an account is suspended for posting spam or abusive content. Jokes aside, that's not something for which an official football account would normally get dinged. The other plausible reason is that an account might be posting something with copyrighted material without permission, which, well, welcome to the internet?

