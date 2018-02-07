National Signing Day 2018: Sons of NFL stars, celebs committing makes us feel old

National Signing Day is important in college football because it gives us all an idea of who the stars of tomorrow will be, and as far as the teams and coaches are concerned, the foundation of future wins is laid down today when players sign their letters of intent.

But for me, it has an unintended side effect. Each year, without fail, National Signing Day reminds me of the unrelenting passage of time. Seriously, it's a bummer, and this year provided a few more gut punches to my withered soul.

Some of the players who signed their letters of intent on Wednesday are the children of other athletes and celebrities who were only like 25 years old last week, I swear.

Just look at these names.

Patrick Surtain Jr.: The five-star corner is the son of former NFL defensive back Patrick Surtain, who spent 11 years in the NFL and was a three-time Pro Bowler. Now the former second-round draft pick out of Southern Miss will need to buy some Alabama gear.

Asante Samuel Jr.: Another child of an NFL defensive back. Samuel Jr. signed with Florida State on Wednesday. He's the son of two-time Super Bowl champion Asante Samuel, who played at UCF before beginning an 11-year NFL career.

Taron Vincent: Taron is a four-star defensive tackle who signed with Ohio State in December. His father is Troy Vincent, who was a defensive back in the NFL for 15 years. He was named to five Pro Bowls during his career and is a member of the Eagles Hall of Fame.

Jaycee Horn: In 2004, New Orleans Saints receiver Joe Horn had a monster season, catching 94 passes for 1,399 yards and 11 touchdowns. He became an eternal hero of mine that season because he was on my fantasy team and was a key contributor in my team winning it all and the not insignificant amount of money that came with winning my league title. He also once pulled a cell phone out of a goal post to use in a celebration after scoring a touchdown. What I'm trying to tell you is that Joe Horn is amazing and that his son, Jaycee, is a three-star defensive back that signed with South Carolina in December. I wonder if Jaycee can cover his father?

Al Blades Jr.: Blades Jr. the son of former Miami defensive back Al Blades, who died in a car accident in 2003 when his son was only 3 years old. Now Junior will follow his father's legacy with the Canes, as well as the legacy of his uncles Brian and Bennie Blades, who also played at Miami.

Luke Matthews: The Matthews family produces a lot of football players. Luke is the son of Hall of Famer Bruce Matthews, who played at USC. He's also the brother of Kevin, Mike and Jake Matthews, all of whom played at Texas A&M ... which also happens to be where Luke will be playing his college football. The Aggies have a Matthews family pipeline going.

Javian Dayne: Remember when Ron Dayne was your favorite college football player because he was a little chubby, but he was also awesome and won the Heisman? Yeah, well, now his son Javian will be playing running back for Boston College. He's listed at 6-foot and 230 pounds, so he's his father's son for sure.

Tyler Vrabel: Mike Vrabel spent 14 years in the NFL after leaving Ohio State and was just named the new coach of the Tennessee Titans last month. Tyler is an offensive tackle that will be blocking for Ron Dayne's son at BC.

And those are just the sons of former players. It turns out that it's not just you and players who age, but rappers as well.

Olaijah Griffin is the son of Warren G, who first gained notoriety with the song "Regulate" (R.I.P. Nate Dogg). He's also Dr. Dre's step brother, and Snoop Dogg is like an uncle. Snoop just happened to be at his announcement ceremony on Wednesday. So this kid is basically West Coast hip-hop royalty. Then there's Mike Jones Jr., who is the son of Houston-area rapper Mike Jones (who?). I think the children of rappers growing up and going to college makes me feel older than the children of former players do.

Time is undefeated, and it's coming for all of us.

