National Signing Day 2019: Alabama locks up No. 1 spot in recruiting rankings with stellar class

Stop us if you've heard this before: Alabama has brought in the top-rated recruiting class in the nation. With National Signing Day still in progress on Wednesday, coach Nick Saban and Co. have locked up the No. 1 roster in the Class of 2019, according to 247Sports.

Not only do the Crimson Tide have three top-10 players signed in five-stars defensive end Antonio Alfano, running back Trey Sanders and offensive tackle Evan Neal, they have a total of 11 top 100 signings and 10 more in the top 200 of the 247Sports Composite. In other words, 21 of the 27 players committed to Alabama for 2019 rank among the top 200 players in the nation.

Among them is four-star defensive lineman Ishmael Sopsher. Grabbing the third-rated player in Louisiana, out from underneath LSU, was one of Alabama's biggest signing day wins -- and the Tide certainly didn't need many of them after a huge early signing period in December.

In terms of blue-chip ratio, all but one of the players in Bama's class are rated as a four-star or higher. The only exception is kicker Will Reichard ... and he's the No. 1 kicker recruit for the class. It is -- even for Alabama -- an embarrassment of riches.

This marks the eighth time in the last nine years that Bama will end National Signing Day with the No. 1 class. (Georgia won last year.) It is expected, based on 247Sports projections, that the Tide's Class of 2019 will be one of the highest ranked of all time. Alabama may have had an unexpectedly bad showing in the College Football Playoff National Championship in January against Clemson, but based on the recruiting titles Saban keeps winning on an annual basis, the Tide aren't going anywhere anytime soon.