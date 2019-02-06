National Signing Day 2019: College football recruiting rankings, key commitments and moments

The formal National Signing Day for college football that you have come to know and love over the years went down Wednesday as the final pieces of the 2019 recruiting puzzle fell into place on campuses across the nation. The Early Signing Period, which was instituted last cycle, drastically changed the recruiting landscape as roughly 70 percent of Division I football prospects signed, but several key unsigned recruits made moves that will (eventually) alter the futures of some of the top programs in the nation.

Alabama finished the day by winning the 2019 cycle with the No. 1 recruiting class, the eighth time in the last nine years they have been awarded that recognition. That does not mean the Crimson Tide were the only team to have a great day, however, as their SEC brethren were also some of the day's biggest winners. Auburn, Florida and Tennessee each picked up pairs of top-100 players, and all finished with classes among the top 15 in the nation.

CBS Sports and 247Sports were be with you the entire way on Wednesday updating the proceedings of the entire day from new verbal commitments to National Letter of Intent signings and everything in between. Keep on reading to check out the biggest names that made decisions, our live analysis and the updated 247Sports Composite rankings.

Key commitments

Numbers in parenthesis represent 247Sports Composite rankings

247Sports Composite Team Rankings

Updates from National Signing Day

