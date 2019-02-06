National Signing Day 2019: College football recruiting rankings, live updates, schedule, times
The formal National Signing Day for college football that you have come to know and love over the years goes down all day as the final pieces of the 2019 recruiting puzzle fall into place on campuses across the nation. The Early Signing Period, which was instituted last cycle, drastically changed the recruiting landscape as roughly 70 percent of Division I football prospects signed, but there are several key unsigned recruits who will make that move on Wednesday.
CBS Sports and 247Sports will be with you the entire way on Wednesday updating the proceedings of the entire day from new verbal commitments to National Letter of Intent signings and everything in between. Keep it locked here for an updating schedule of commitments, the newest recruiting rankings and much more as the day unfolds. Be sure to check out 247Sports' live National Signing Day show airing throughout the day on Facebook Live (8-11 a.m., 1-4 p.m. ET).
Key announcements
All times ET | Numbers in parenthesis represent 247Sports Composite rankings
- DE Khris Bogle (71): Committed to Florida
- 9 a.m. -- DT Byron Young (77): Committed to Alabama | DB Christian Williams (160): Alabama (commit), LSU, Miami, Texas A&M
- 10:30 a.m. -- OG Enokk Vimahi (124): Ohio State, Oklahoma, USC
- 12:15 p.m. -- RB Jerrion Ealy (29): Clemson, Ole Miss | WR Mark-Antony Richards (90): Auburn, Florida, Miami
- 1 p.m. -- LB Henry To'oto'o (44): Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, Washington | DB Kaiir Elam (48): Florida, Georgia | DE Charles Moore (69): Auburn, Florida, LSU | ATH Devonta Lee (166): Alabama, LSU
- 1:30 p.m. -- DT Ishmael Sopsher (47): Alabama, LSU | DT Jaquaze Sorrells (157): Oregon, South Carolina
- 2 p.m. -- LB Daniel Heimuli (199): Oregon, Washington
- 3 p.m. -- WR Puka Nacua (136): USC (commit), BYU, Utah, Washington
- 4 p.m. -- OT Darnell Wright (10): Alabama, Tennessee, West Virginia
- 5 p.m. -- OG Doug Nester (106): Ohio State (commit), Virginia Tech
- A full list of scheduled announcements can be found here at 247Sports
Live updates from National Signing Day
If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
247Sports Composite Team Rankings
