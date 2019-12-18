National Signing Day 2019: Five-star DE Jordan Burch surprises in choosing South Carolina over Clemson

Sometimes you don't want to stray far from home when you go to college, and five-star defensive end Jordan Burch will be going down the street. Burch, a native of Columbia, South Carolina, chose South Carolina over Clemson, Alabama, Georgia and LSU. He's the No. 5 rated overall prospect in the 2020 class, and the No. 2 defensive end.

Burch doesn't just immediately become the top-ranked member of a South Carolina class that's already in the top 20 of 247Sports' composite rankings, but he's the highest-rated player to commit to the Gamecocks since Jadeveon Clowney in 2011. According to 247Sports' rankings, Clowney had a perfect score of 1.0000. Burch's rating is 0.9977, making him the second-highest rated recruit in Gamecocks history, just ahead of running back Marcus Lattimore.

Here's a scouting report on Burch from 247Sports' Charles Power:

Possesses a square-shouldered, well-proportioned athletic build with a developed lower body and strong base. Has added substantial weight over his last year of high school and could project inside long-term as a result. Is a multi-sport athlete as a longtime AAU basketball player who is talented enough to play hoops at the college level. Dominates on both sides of the ball for a high school football program that wins a state championship every season in South Carolina's private school league. A flexible, fluid athlete, Burch has the framework to develop into a top pass rusher at the next level or grow into a full-time defensive tackle. He plays with outstanding bend and leverage, with the ability to dip and run the arc off the edge. Has a high level first step and play speed in pursuit. Doubles as a strong, physical run defender and looks to play with a high effort level. Flashes his considerable athleticism as a running back, moving with high level explosiveness and fluidity for a prospect of his size. Though he receives outstanding coaching at Hammond, he rarely if ever sees college-level talent on Friday nights. The competition he faces in South Carolina's private school league is quite poor. He looks to be the next up from South Carolina, a state that annually produces top-ranked defensive linemen. Has the potential to develop into an all-league, All-American type player with the upside of a top-10 pick.

So, you know, he's pretty good. Burch is also familiar with South Carolina coach Will Muschamp, and not just because he's been recruiting him. The quarterback of Burch's high school team at Hammond is none other than Jackson Muschamp, Will Muschamp's son.

