National Signing Day 2019: Five-star LB Justin Flowe signs with Oregon over USC, Clemson

One of the biggest commitments on National Signing Day 2019 was a huge win for Oregon and coach Mario Cristobal as the Ducks signed five-star linebacker Justin Flowe, who is now the crown jewel of their 2020 class.

Flowe made his decision at about 2 p.m. ET after most of the announcements had been made for the day. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker had offers from Alabama, Clemson, USC and a bevy of other blue-blood programs. Though Flowe had not made a decision prior to Wednesday, 247Sports' Crystal Ball projections had him going to Clemson for a good portion of the year. However, in recent weeks, Oregon began garnering more steam in his recruitment.

It's a major get for Cristobal. Flowe is the No. 1 inside linebacker and the No. 4 player in the country in the 2020 signing class, according to the 247Sports Composite ranking. He possesses college-ready, prototypical size for the linebacker position and has excellent instincts. He has the big, physical frame to get downhill quickly but can also move sideline to sideline.

Hailing from Upland, California, Flowe could have gone anywhere and been one of the top recruits in a signing class. He'll end up in Pac-12 territory with the Ducks, which will look to continue a vast improvement on that side of the ball.

