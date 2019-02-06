National Signing Day 2019: Five-star OT Darnell Wright commits to Tennessee

Forget all those sexy skill positions, you aren't going to win conference titles or national titles if you don't get some big, beefy talent in the trenches, and Jeremy Pruitt and Tennessee landed some late Wednesday.

Darnell Wright, a five-star offensive tackle out of Huntington, West Virginia, was the last top 10 prospect to announce his decision on National Signing Day, and he chose Tennessee. Wright was also considering West Virginia, North Carolina and Alabama.

Wright is ranked No. 10 overall in the 247Sports composite rankings, and the No. 2 offensive tackle in the 2019 class.

Wright becomes the highest-rated player in Tennessee's 2019 class, and it's second five-star prospect. The other five-star in the class? That would be offensive tackle Wanya Morris, who is the No. 28 player overall and the No. 6 OT in the 2019 class. Tennessee now has 13 players rated four-stars or higher in its 2019 class, and five of them are either offensive linemen or defensive linemen, which should give you an idea of where Jeremy Pruitt believes this team needs to improve if it wants to get back to a level where it's competing for SEC titles.

Wright's commitment improves Tennessee's 2019 class from No. 13 in the country to No. 11, and the No. 6 class in the SEC.