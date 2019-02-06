National Signing Day 2019: Five-star RB Jerrion Ealy chooses Ole Miss over Alabama, Clemson

This is a big pickup for coach Matt Luke, but Ealy has baseball aspirations as well

Ole Miss nabbed not only one of the best in-state prospects on National Signing Day -- as any coach will tell you, winning in your own backyard is a huge deal -- but one of the best recruits for the 2019 class. 

On Wednesday afternoon, the Rebels landed five-star running back Jerrion Ealy out of Jackson Prep, getting the blue-chip recruit over the likes of Alabama, Clemson and Mississippi State. For a while Ealy appeared to be heading to Clemson, but Ole Miss had been trending strongly as of late. 

At 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds, Ealy is the No. 3 prospect in Mississippi, the No. 3 running back and the No. 29 overall recruit for 2019, per 247Sports. He has a versatile skill set that includes good hands out of the backfield and a strong power running game. He'd be an instant impact player for the Rebels if he were to play in 2019. 

However, it's worth noting that Ealy is a noted baseball prospect and could end up in the majors as a first-round draft pick this summer. Still, he has big-time athleticism and could make an impact for Ole Miss right away should he decide to pursue football along with baseball. 

