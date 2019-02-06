National Signing Day 2019: Florida beats out Georgia for four-star cornerback Kaiir Elam

Florida was one of the big winners on National Signing Day 2019, and a big piece of the puzzle for coach Dan Mullen and his staff was the commitment of four-star cornerback Kaiir Elam.

Elam chose the Gators over Georgia, which not only vied for the North Palm Beach, Florida, prospect as an SEC rival but actually hired Florida cornerbacks coach Charlton Warren last month. Mullen brought in Torrian Gray to replace Warren, and it is clear that Elam felt comfortable enough with that switch to stay in state with UF.

The commitments of Elam and four-star defensive end Kris Bogle on Wednesday helped Florida move from No. 11 at the start of the day up to No. 9 in the 247Sports Composite. It's clear that Mullen and his staff put in a lot of work to close out this class, not only from the commitments but from the number of top players that were still considering the Gators, even if they did not choose that particular hat.

Elam is the No. 48 overall prospect and No. 6 cornerback in the 2019 recruiting class. His uncle, Matt Elam, was an All-American safety for the Will Muschamp and a first round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.