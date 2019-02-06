National Signing Day 2019: Four-star DE Khris Bogle flips from Alabama to Florida

National Signing Day is off and running, and we already have a major flip before 9 a.m. ET. Khris Bogle, a four-star defensive end from Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has flipped to Florida from Alabama. Bogle had only been committed to the Crimson Tide for about a month, but an official visit to the Gators just over two weeks ago looked to change his mind.

This is a huge win for Florida coach Dan Mullen, who is following up on prior recruiting success with a big-time get from an in-state prospect. According to 247Sports' rankings, Bogle is a top-10 player from the Sunshine State, the No. 3 weakside edge rusher nationally and the No. 71 overall player. He is also the second head-to-head recruiting win Mullen has over Alabama coach Nick Saban since December 2018.

From a fit perspective, Bogle should slide right in and compete for playing time in Florida's 3-4 defense in an outside linebacker role. With Jachai Polite having moved on to the NFL, there will be a spot up for competition this offseason and Bogle will be in the running to get some reps there.

Bogle originally received an offer from Florida from former coach Jim McElwain. Though he had been a Bama commit, Bogle took trips to Florida and Miami in the past couple of months and was expected to flip to one of the two Sunshine State programs on Wednesday.

The Gators move up to No. 10 in the 247Sports Composite rankings with the addition, though that will fluctuate all day. Keep up with all the latest from National Signing Day by following our live coverage, which includes a full schedule of announcement times and updating recruiting rankings.