National Signing Day 2019: Four-star DT Ishmael Sopsher spurns in-state LSU for Alabama
Sopsher chose the Tide over LSU, Oregon and Auburn
Top-50 prospect Ishmael Sopsher never committed to a single program during his recruitment, letting some of the country's best programs continue their efforts to secure his commitment all the way until his decision on National Signing Day.
Sopsher told the crowd gathered at Amite High School in Louisiana that he didn't want to go through the process of committing and decommiting, and the four-star defensive tackle made it clear before making his announcement that he was bracing for some blowback once he finally made his decision.
That was because Sopsher is heading out of state to play for Alabama, choosing the Tide over LSU, Auburn and Oregon.
The 6-foot-4, 335-pound defensive tackle has all of the potential in the world to be yet another game-changing interior lineman for Nick Saban, and the chance to play for Saban was what ultimately led to Sopsher's commitment.
Sopsher ranks as the No. 47 overall prospect and No. 5 defensive tackle, according to the 247Sports Composite. Director of scouting Barton Simmons described him as a "densely built defender with a powerful lower-half and a thick upper-half who brings mass without a lot of bad weight" who "has natural strength and punch and uses his hands effectively when he wants to."
The announcement drew an instant reaction coming from the same crowd that had cheered on wide receiver Devonta Lee, a four-star prospect, commit to LSU. Lee is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 166 overall prospect, the No. 8 athlete in the country and the No. 10 prospect in Louisiana.
