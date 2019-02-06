National Signing Day 2019: Georgia flips five-star WR George Pickens from Auburn

The drama on National Signing Day 2019 continues. Georgia has flipped five-star wide receiver George Pickens from Auburn.

To say this is a surprise is probably an understatement. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound wideout had been committed to Auburn since July 2017. He took several visits over the past few months, though, including a mix of official and unofficial visits to Georgia, LSU, Miami and Tennessee. However, his last unofficial visit was to Auburn on Feb. 3, leaving many to believe that he was still firm with the Tigers. Obviously, the news comes has a huge blow to Auburn and a major win for Kirby Smart's Bulldogs.

Pickens, from Hoover High School, is the top-rated player in Alabama, the No. 4 wideout and a top-25 player nationally, according to 247Sports' recruiting rankings. He further bolsters what is already one of the strongest classes in the country and is the fifth five-star prospect in the Dawgs' 2019 class. As a big-bodied wideout, he gives Georgia a physical presence who will go and compete for balls while demonstrating better balance and body control than you'd expect from a 6-4 pass-catcher.