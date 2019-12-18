National Signing Day 2019: Georgia lands speedster in four-star WR Arian Smith
The Florida native will give the Bulldogs an added threat in the passing game
Earlier on National Signing Day 2019, Georgia missed out on four-star quarterback CJ Stroud, who committed to Ohio State. However, the Bulldogs did not miss on a big-time playmaker at wide receiver. Kirby Smart's staff received a huge signature from four-star wide receiver Arian Smith on Wednesday afternoon.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound product from Lakeland, Florida, is the No. 13 player in the state and the No. 14 wide receiver in the 2020 class, per 247Sports Composite rankings. Overall, Smith is considered the No. 72 recruit. He was also seriously considering Alabama.
Georgia has been reloading at wide receiver since losing practically all its receiving production from 2018. Freshman George Pickens has been a stud by leading the team with 552 yards receiving and seven touchdowns. Smith should add more depth to that position, especially as a burner. As noted by 247Sports, Smith has legit track and field numbers of 10.39 seconds in the 100 meters and 21.14 in the 200. He has speed for days but could use a little more work in a college weight room. Once that happens, though, look out. Smith, alongside Pickens, could be a formidable duo for the Bulldogs' passing attack.
