National Signing Day 2019: LSU's big day continues with addition of four-star LB Phillip Webb
Webb was a coveted linebacker with multiple offers from SEC schools
LSU's big day on the recruiting trail keeps on rolling. After signing four-star offensive lineman Marcus Dumervil, the Tigers have now landed another previously uncommitted blue-chip prospect. During his televised announcement, four-star linebacker Phillip Webb also announced that he was signing with LSU for the 2020 class.
Webb visited LSU over the summer and later took in the Tigers' October game against Florida. He also took official visits to Florida, Alabama and Oklahoma. However, 247Sports' Crystal Ball projections had him as a strong LSU commitment prior to Wednesday's announcement. In all, Webb held 44 scholarship offers. Here's what our recruiting experts had to say about Webb's commitment on Wednesday:
"I got down there Saturday afternoon. I think the fans were pretty cool. They like to express their love for the team. It's pretty different," Webb told 247Sports about his visit to the Florida-LSU game. "The fans are just really wild. They cheer for their team hard. They have good atmospheres at their games and stuff."
This is a big pickup for Ed Orgeron's staff. Webb, a Buford, Georgia native, is rated by 247Sports Composite rankings as the No. 6 outside linebacker, the No. 11 player in Georgia and the 94th overall player in the class.
