National Signing Day 2019: Mark-Antony Richards, Charles Moore commit to Auburn
Auburn rebounded from losing a five-star wideout earlier on National Signing Day
Auburn suffered a brutal National Signing Day loss earlier on Wednesday morning when five-star wideout George Pickens, a longtime Tigers commit, flipped at the last second to Georgia. Of course, in recruiting, you win some and you lose some, and Auburn won two huge battles with four-star running back Mark-Antony Richards and defensive end Charles Moore both committing on Wednesday.
Moore is the more highly rated prospect of the two as the No. 6 defensive end recruit and the No. 69 overall recruit for the 2019 class, per 247Sports. He had been leaning heavily to Auburn, so there wasn't much drama in him signing.
Meanwhile, Richards, a West Palm Beach product, chose the Tigers over Florida, Georgia, Miami and Penn State -- though Florida and Miami were considered to be more realistic landing spots. Still, Richards was also considered a heavy Auburn lean.
Richards, who is classified as an athlete but will likely play running back at the next level, is ranked as the No. 4 such prospect in the country, the No. 12 recruit in Florida and is a 247Sports top 100 recruit.
