National Signing Day 2019: Miami signs Australian punter who used to be a scaffolder in the desert
The Hurricanes have easily won signing day with this pickup
At the end of the day, it doesn't matter who is technically No. 1 in the recruiting rankings (hi, Alabama). Miami has won National Signing Day 2019 with the official signature of Australian punter Louis Hedley.
Signing Australian punters is still, by the numbers, an infrequent thing, but it's certainly not uncommon. However, you're not likely to find a signing day story more interesting than Hedley's. First and foremost, take a look at the guy. He's reportedly 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, covered in ink with terrific facial hair to boot.
Hedley comes to Miami from the City College of San Francisco, but his background is fascinating. A former Australian rules football full back (a defensive player), Hedley ended up working as a scaffolder in the desert while he tried to keep his football dreams alive. According to a cool feature from the Miami Herald, Hedley did this for eight years before trying American football this past year.
While February's signing day doesn't quite have the same excitement as in year's past because of the new early signing period, one thing that remains true is that it still has some incredible stories of football players realizing their dreams. This one, for sure, is one of the top stories.
