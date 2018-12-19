National Signing Day 2019: Ohio State announces commits with 'NCAA Football 14' gameplay

NCAA Football 14 is a game that has arguably reached cult status. It has an insane following, and five years after its release, it still has a community that's updating rosters. Ohio State has recognized the fascination with the game, and it's paying tribute in a fun way: showing all of its 2019 commits with gameplay from the game.

The joke is kind of on Ohio State, with Denard Robinson gracing the cover of the game, but it's still pretty awesome.

Ohio State started the day with this tweet, which just looked like a fun little one-off.

Going to Dynasty Mode was a nice touch. Then the Buckeyes tweeted this out.

Linebacker Cade Stover is a video game model before even taking a snap! Shortly after, Ohio State followed that up with the announcement of safety Ronnie Hickman.

As of Wednesday morning, Ohio State made another 10 announcement videos, all of them with the same format. It's a fun, creative way to welcome the players, and it definitely evokes a lot of nostalgia. Plus, it's got to be cool for the players to already see themselves in a game.

