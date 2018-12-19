National Signing Day 2019: Ohio State announces commits with 'NCAA Football 14' gameplay
The Buckeyes took things up a notch on Wednesday
NCAA Football 14 is a game that has arguably reached cult status. It has an insane following, and five years after its release, it still has a community that's updating rosters. Ohio State has recognized the fascination with the game, and it's paying tribute in a fun way: showing all of its 2019 commits with gameplay from the game.
The joke is kind of on Ohio State, with Denard Robinson gracing the cover of the game, but it's still pretty awesome.
Ohio State started the day with this tweet, which just looked like a fun little one-off.
Going to Dynasty Mode was a nice touch. Then the Buckeyes tweeted this out.
Linebacker Cade Stover is a video game model before even taking a snap! Shortly after, Ohio State followed that up with the announcement of safety Ronnie Hickman.
As of Wednesday morning, Ohio State made another 10 announcement videos, all of them with the same format. It's a fun, creative way to welcome the players, and it definitely evokes a lot of nostalgia. Plus, it's got to be cool for the players to already see themselves in a game.
What big-time recruits are headed to your favorite school? Visit 247Sports.com to see how your team's future will be changed forever. Their recruiting analysts are on the ground right now for the Early Signing Period. Use the code ESD18 to get your first month for $1!
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
College football bowl picks, bets, odds
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every college football bowl game 10,000 tim...
-
Five-star Harrison picks Ohio State
The highly touted prospect out of Ohio is staying home
-
Early signing day repercussions
Ryan Day needs to keep things going for OSU, and Miami needs to get back
-
2018 Early Signing Period live updates
Live updates all day as college football's top prospects make decisions during the Early Signing...
-
Frisco Bowl: SDSU-Ohio odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer has simulated San Diego State vs. Ohio 10,000 times
-
DE makes his commitment through friend
Dawson took a day that could have been about him and made it special