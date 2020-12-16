There will be bigger overall winners on National Signing Day, but it's hard to imagine many programs having a more important day than Jackson State with its coach Deion Sanders. "Coach Prime" had a busy 24 hours, getting a transfer from one of his sons while hauling in a blue-chip JUCO product on Wednesday morning.

The haul started on Tuesday night when Sanders' son, Shilo, announced on his Twitter account that he has transferred to the Tigers to play for his father. Shilo recently entered the transfer portal from South Carolina, where he finished his redshirt freshman season. "Pops said he needed some dawgs! So I'm joining my brother to help change the game at JSU and level the HBCU playing field," wrote Shilo, who previously played for his father at Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill, Texas.

A member of the 2019 class, Shilo was ranked as the No. 62 cornerback and No. 665 overall recruit for that cycle. He chose the Gamecocks over Colorado State and others. He entered the transfer portal on Dec. 14 after South Carolina's season ended with a loss to Kentucky.

Then on Wednesday morning, Jackson State received the commitment from four-star JUCO cornerback De'Jahn Warren, flipping him from Georgia. Ranked as the No. 1 cornerback prospect and the No. 2 overall prospect from the JUCO ranks, Warren is one of two blue-chip recruits to commit to the Tigers.

The other is Shilo's younger brother, Shedeur Sanders, who is also committed to play for the Tigers as a member of the 2021 class. Shedeur is a four-star quarterback and the No. 35 player in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

Jackson State won't haul in a top-25 class, but Sanders was hired in part to bring some attention to the HBCU program. On National Signing Day, he's done just that.