National Signing Day 2020: Five-star Jordan Burch still unsigned despite South Carolina commitment

The early signing period and National Signing Day have passed for the 2020 recruiting cycle, and yet, highly-touted prospect Jordan Burch remains committed to South Carolina but unsigned. Burch, the eighth-ranked player nationally per the 247Sports Composite, appeared to reaffirm his commitment to the Gamecocks during a ceremony on Wednesday, but the homegrown five-star defensive tackle has still not submitted a National Letter of Intent.

That has left a significant bit of uncertainty surrounding the state's top player and the crown jewel of South Carolina's class.

Asked if there was any reason to be concerned about a committed player who has not sent in a signed letter, coach Will Muschamp told reporters, "No, we're going to be fine." As for reasons that a prospect like Burch might wait to sign, Muschamp said, "You've got to ask them."

Burch and his family have shied from granting interview requests over the last few months and again refused to speak Wednesday after a ceremony at his high school.

Muschamp attended the event at Hammond School in Columbia, SC, as his son, Jackson Muschamp, is a classmate with Burch. The younger Muschamp signed with Georgia as a preferred walk-on quarterback, while another Hammond School defensive tackle, Alex Huntley, also signed with the Gamecocks -- as did a pair of preferred walk-ons from the school.

Even though Burch wore South Carolina gear at the event and said he planned to continue his football-playing career with his friends, he did not submit a signed letter like his teammates.

Burch first committed to the Gamecocks on Dec. 18, 2019, but he did not ink his NLI paper during the three-day early signing period. That left open the possibility that he could consider other schools. The heralded prospect took a visit to LSU leading up to National Signing Day, which caused some concern among Gamecocks fans. He has until April 1 to sign.

South Carolina's class is ranked 18th nationally and eighth in the SEC, according to 247Sports, but Burch is the only player in the class with a five-star rating. If he ends up not part of the Gamecocks' class, it would fall four spots to 22nd.