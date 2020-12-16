National Signing Day isn't over for 2020, and already Georgia is emerging as one of the day's big winners. The Bulldogs continued their high hit rate with blue-chip players on Wednesday by landing the commitment from five-star linebacker Xavian Sorey.

Hailing from IMG Academy, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Sorey was also considering Alabama and Florida. Though the Crimson Tide led for Sorey in the spring, Georgia has been the clubhouse leader for the talented defender throughout much of the fall.

247Sports' Composite rankings list Sorey as the top outside linebacker recruit in the nation, the sixth-best player in Florida and the 20th-ranked prospect overall. 247Sports' Barton Simmons writes the following about Sorey in his scouting report:

Above average height as a linebacker with strong upper body that still is filling out and is far from maxed out. Length drives his range on defense, particularly in pass coverage. Has natural soft hands with the ability to track and make plays on the football in coverage. Makes one-handed catches and plays downfield regularly. Showcases explosiveness on the basketball court and plays well above the rim. Has versatility on the football field and is used as a running back, fullback, tight end and rover. Shows natural body control. More smooth than sudden. Plays fast but under control. Is not a violent tackler. Makes most of his plays defensively on the perimeter and doesn't show a lot of downhill tackling. Has versatility to be an inside or outside linebacker. Size lends to inside. Not as rare physically as an edge defender. Needs to showcase that he has the demeanor necessary to be dominant at linebacker and inside the tackle box but has the traits necessary to be an elite modern linebacker.

Georgia has landed four straight top-three classes under coach Kirby Smart, and it's possible it extends that streak this year to five. The Bulldogs will be battling it out with LSU and perhaps Clemson to gain top-three status for the 2020-21 cycle. In any case, Smart and his staff continue to recruit at the type of level necessary to compete for -- and win -- national championships. The only thing missing still is the hardware itself.