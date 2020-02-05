National Signing Day 2020: Florida beats Baylor as four-star DE Princely Umanmielen signs

The lure of a local university in Baylor was not enough to keep four-star defensive lineman Princely Umanmielen in the Lone Star State. The talented prospect from Manor, Texas, chose to commit and sign with Florida on National Signing Day, spurning not only BU but also Texas.

Ranked No. 241 overall in the Class of 2020, Umanmielen is a big (6-foot 4, 249 pounds), strong lineman who projects as a defensive end at the next level. Though Manor is less than 100 miles from Waco, he was intrigued with the opportunity provided by the Gators and ultimately chose them over the Bears.

"They said that I am a need because they don't have any outside guys and they only have one on the roster right now," Umanmielen told 247Sports. "I like their defense and they pulled up some film and showed me, and I think I can fit well in that type of defense. They said I would be a straight end, but if they had any mismatches that I could move inside."

A one-time Texas commit, it looked as if Umanmielen was headed to Baylor; however, once Matt Rhule left for the NFL, the prospect decided to open up his recruiting process.

Though Florida missed earlier Wednesday with four-star safety Avantae Williams (No. 44 overall) signing with Miami, Umanmielen is still a nice addition for the Gators, which will remain No. 8 overall in the 247Sports Composite team rankings. That will be Florida's highest team ranking since 2013.