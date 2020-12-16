Despite a disappointing season on the field, LSU appears to be on its way to a huge day in the early signing period. The Tigers picked up a commitment from four-star cornerback Damarius McGhee on Wednesday afternoon. Originally a Tennessee commit over the summer at a time when the Volunteers were making waves on the recruiting trail, McGhee decommitted from the Vols in late November and will now head to Baton Rouge once he signs his National Letter of Intent.

A 6-foot-1, 163-pound corner from Pensacola Catholic in Florida, McGhee chose the Tigers over the Vols, Ole Miss, Alabama and other Power Five programs. While he has a slender build, he has the length and the type of coverage skills needed to make him an impact player at the next level. LSU has done as good a job as any program in the country at developing elite defensive backs, and McGhee could be the next shutdown player on the perimeter.

Here's what his scouting report says from 247Sports:

Could probably catch passes at the FBS level, but highest ceiling appears to be on defense given coverage skills and verified testing numbers having clocked a 4.56 in the 40-yard dash and 4.25 in the short shuttle the spring before his junior season. Has shown the ability to not only flip his hips, but also jump routes. Will make a hit. Must get bigger and continue to develop as a defender, but one of the more intriguing defensive back prospects in the Sunshine State this cycle. Has the profile of someone that could eventually play on Sundays.

McGhee is rated as the No. 14 cornerback prospect and the No. 185 overall recruit according to 247Sports Composite rankings. 247Sports has him listed as a top-100 player for the 2021 recruiting cycle.