National Signing Day 2020: Four-star DB Avantae Williams spurns Florida, commits to Miami

National Signing Day started with a bit of drama and surprise when four-star defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson signed with Texas A&M over Alabama. There was even more drama with the announcement from four-star safety Avantae Williams.

One of the top players in Florida from DeLand decided to stay home, as expected, and signed with the Miami (FL) Hurricanes. Williams held a variety of offers and at one point was an Oregon commit before opting to play closer to home. The Canes held off Florida for Williams, who is a top-50 player, the No. 2 safety in the 2020 class and the No. 7 player in Florida.

Williams took official visits to Florida and Miami last month, and the Gators were heavy favorites to land him. However, the highly rated player chose to join Diaz and Co. down in Coral Gables. The signing gives Miami a huge boost to its defensive recruiting base, marking the second four-star safety to sign with the Canes this cycle. Miami's recruiting is paying off as it currently rates as the No. 2 class in the ACC and No. 18 overall in the nation.