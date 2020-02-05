National Signing Day 2020: Four-star DE Alfred Collins stays home with Texas over Oklahoma, Alabama
Collins will remain in his home state where he'll play for Tom Herman and the Longhorns
Alfred Collins put a coveted bow on the 2020 Texas football recruiting class on Wednesday when the four-star defensive end chose the Longhorns over Oklahoma and Alabama, among others.
During a ceremony inside the gymnasium at Cedar Creek High School in Bastrop, Texas, Collins popped a balloon, causing an orange vapor to erupt. He then pulled a Longhorns hat from a box and donned it as he gave the customary "Hook 'em Horns" salute with the Texas fight song playing in the background.
Cheers erupted from the crowd assembled just 30 miles from the University of Texas campus, and there understandably may have been some celebration in the Texas football offices, too. Collins is the No. 62 overall prospect and the No. 2 strong-side defensive end in the Class of 2020, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
First-year Texas defensive coordinator Chris Ash is expected to implement a 3-4 defensive scheme, and Collins has the makings of an edge rusher that will thrive in whatever role he's given. His commitment likely helped solidify a top-10 class for head coach Tom Herman, who is entering his fourth season with three straight top-10 classes to his credit.
