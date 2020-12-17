Tunmise Adeleye, a four-star defensive end with offers from some of the nation's top programs, announced Wednesday that he will sign with Texas A&M. Adeleye is the No. 37 overall prospect and No. 6 strong-side defensive end in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The Aggies will need to finish strong during February's signing day if they are going to land a third straight top-10 class, but their 2021 haul thus far still features plenty of talent. Landing Adeleye gives Texas A&M its fourth top-100 prospect in the class as the program looks to build on the momentum of a 7-1 start to the 2020 season. Texas A&M's class was ranked No. 14 nationally before Adeleye's commitment.

Adeleye is a 6-foot-3 menace on the edge who chose the Aggies over Alabama, Florida and Oklahoma. Though he did not play in 2020 due to the pandemic, he was a first-team all-district performer as a sophomore and junior at Tompkins High School in Katy, Texas. Adeleye projects a potential future early-round NFL Draft pick, according to 247Sports recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks, who wrote the following scouting report: